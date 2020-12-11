Online transactions: FBR to 'strictly' regulate buying-selling process of goods

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to "strictly" regulate the buying and selling of goods including digital products through electronic transactions conducted via the internet or other computer-mediated (online communication) networks.

In this connection, the FBR has issued the draft of the Import and Export of E-Commerce Rules, here on Thursday.

In the absence of customs monitoring of e-commerce goods, the FBR cannot fully check the movement of such goods for accurate assessment of duties and taxes.

The monitoring of these digital products would be possible after implementation of the Import and Export of E-Commerce Rules, sources added.

According to the rules, the new procedure shall apply for assessment and clearance of imported or exported goods of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) transactions through authorised dealer via designated customs station notified by the list.

The FBR has also explained the responsibilities of registered courier and e-commerce exporters and importers.

Under the rules, the "e-commerce" means buying and selling of goods or services including digital products through electronic transactions conducted via the internet or other computer-mediated (online communication) networks.

The "e-commerce exporter" means an exporter who has been registered by an authorised dealer of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the B2C e-commerce module in WeBOC and the "e-commerce importer" means an importer or end consumer receiving goods meant for personal use, not for commercial activity, who has been registered with the WeBOC e-commerce portal.

These regulations shall not apply to the following goods: Goods requiring testing of samples, animals, perishable goods, food stuff including beverages, medicines of any sort, alcoholic drinks, restricted items subject to fulfillment of import and export regulations under the relevant law; prohibition under sections 15 and 16 of the Customs Act, 1969, and import and export goods, which are intended for clearance from customs station or airport other than at which arrived.

Under the new rules, the registered courier shall file the prior arrival manifest of e-commerce goods on the prescribed format.

The Risk Management System shall be applied at the manifest filing stage.

The consumer shall provide the details of shipment and e-commerce importer.

E-commerce goods of the consumer shall be cleared upon provision of information prior to the manifest or post arrival of the goods.

Goods declaration shall be filed by the registered courier on behalf of e-commerce importer and exporter on the specified type of goods declaration for the purpose of e-commerce.

Duty and taxes shall be paid by the e-commerce importer and exporter through following methods: Self-payment by the e-commerce e-importer and exporter through a unique payment ID, and payment through authorised registered courier.

The registered courier shall be responsible along with the e-commerce importer or exporter as the case may be and shall be dealt under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1969, the FBR maintained.

The goods shall be cleared upon examination and assessment through the WeBOC system upon decision by the RMS system, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020