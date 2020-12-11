SCB, KUFC launch 'Train the Trainer' manual

KARACHI: To train the local community coaches in Karachi "The Liverpool Way", Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), and Karachi United Football Club (KUFC) launched their bilingual 'Train the Trainer' manual under their partnership with the Liverpool Football Club (LFC) Academy.

The 'Train the Trainer' manual is made in collaboration with LFC academy and is according to the training that 12 KUFC coaches received in Dubai under official LFC academy coaches earlier this year. The manual has been made in English and Urdu for the local coaches to understand easily.

The Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing, SCB, Khadija Hashimi, while talking at the manual's virtual launch, said they aim to educate and train as many coaches as possible through their 'Train the Trainer' programme. "The number of trained coaches has already multiplied in months. The 12 coaches trained in Dubai now have trained local coaches to take the count of trained coaches to 60."

The CEO of Karachi United, Imran Ali, said, "This the first time an international football club has partnered with the local club intending to improve Pakistan's coaching standard. This manual will not only help the local coaches in Karachi but the coaches around Pakistan."-PR

