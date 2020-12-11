PRGMEA chairman grieved

KARACHI: Muhammad Naqi Bari, Chairman Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (SZ) and Shaikh Shafiq Jhokwala expressed grief and sadden on sudden sad demise of renowned businessman due to cardiac pain. They said that Siraj Kassam Teli, Chairman Business Group, former President KCCI & Stock Exchange was the popular leader of the business community.

They said that he was an asset of the country who was actively involved in business affairs of the country. He was a strong voice raised for solution of Karachi city problems and for solving issues of business industry. They lamented that it is a big loss of the trade and industry of Pakistan, his services will always be remembered as a friend of trade and industry.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020