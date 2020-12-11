AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
Life & Style

Jazz is bringing drive-in cinema experience to Pakistan

Updated 11 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Jazz, Pakistan's number one 4G operator, and the largest internet and broadband service provider is bringing the drive-in cinema experience to Pakistan in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Activemedia, Pakistan's top experiential marketing agency.

The Jazz Drive-In Cinema will be launched in Islamabad on 18th December 2020 at the Parade Ground adjacent to Islamabad Highway. Starting as a one-month pilot in the capital, the Jazz Drive-In Cinema will also be introduced to Karachi and Lahore.

JazzCash will be the official digital payment partner for the Jazz Drive-In Cinema with all food stalls and ticket counters offering mobile payment solutions. Furthermore, JazzCash will also offer 50 percent cashback on tickets and food at the venue for a limited time to promote digital payments. Movies will be screened in the evenings from Friday to Sunday and will follow a week-wise theme ranging from classics to action, science fiction, fantasy, and animations - a movie for each member of the family.

Speaking about this exciting initiative, Asif Aziz, CCO - Jazz said, "Drive-in cinema is the only way to provide the big screen experience and entertainment safely with moviegoers in these changing times. We have to adapt to the new normal and as the leading technology company, Jazz is proud to bring the first of many drive-ins by deploying state-of-the-art technology to present a socially distanced cinematic experience to movie fans from the comfort and safety of their cars."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

