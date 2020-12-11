AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

British mid-caps lower as Brexit talks stall

Reuters 11 Dec 2020

LONDON: London's mid-cap index ended lower on Thursday as Britain and the European Union extended the deadline for a Brexit trade deal, while the export-heavy FTSE 100 gained on a weaker pound and higher oil prices.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, shed 0.6% as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU's chief executive gave themselves until Sunday to seal a new pact and avoid a tumultuous Brexit in three weeks' time.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, as oil prices jumped to $50 per barrel for the first time since March on vaccine optimism and as a weaker British pound supported the export-heavy index.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell were among the top gainers on the index.

A raft of stimulus measures coupled with vaccine optimism has helped the FTSE 250 gain nearly 54% from its multi-year lows in March, but the index is down about 10% as fears of a no-deal Brexit and spreading Covid-19 infections kept risk sentiment in check.

In company news, Mike Ashley's sportswear group Frasers jumped 12.9% after reporting a 25% rise in first-half core earnings.

Online supermarket Ocado Group fell 7.2% even as it raised its core earnings forecast for 2019-20 for the second time in two months.

"Brexit developments are affecting UK's economic outlook with most institutional investors refraining from increasing their exposure towards British equities," said Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Although we see optimism among retail investors as they continue to consider positive vaccine developments as a higher driver."

The European Union also laid out contingency plans for a 'no-deal' Brexit at the end of the year to minimise disruption to air traffic and road and rail travel after talks between British and EU leaders failed to break an impasse.

Latest data showed Britain's economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October, while another report warned the domestic economy was unlikely to return to its pre-Covid-19 size until the end of 2022.

British mid-caps lower as Brexit talks stall

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

EPZA chairman Ranjha's contract terminated

Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Turkey: Moody's upgrades long-term FC deposit ratings of 29 banks

PM urges PDM to delay gatherings due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.