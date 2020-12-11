Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 179,565 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,108 tonnes of import cargo and 59,457 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 120,108 tonnes comprised of 63,303 tonnes of containerised cargo; 6,522 tonnes of DAP; 26,320 tonnes of wheat; 3,768 tonnes of sugar and 20,195 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 59,457 tonnes comprised of 41,066 tonnes of containerised cargo; 16,200 tonnes of clinker and 2,191 tonnes of rice.

There were four ships namely Rome Express, OEL Kedarnath, Sea Ploeg and BW Zambesi carrying containers, oil tanker and rice respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were four vessels viz. Rome Express, RDO Fortune, DS Courage and CIC Epos carrying containers, oil tankers and wheat respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely YM Eternity, Oriental Jasmine and DS Courage carrying containers and oil tankers respectively expected to sail on Thursday while another ship namely IDC Diamond carrying clinker is expected to sail on Friday.

There are three vessels viz. LEO Paramount, Castor-N and Jin Yun carrying containers and clinker respectively due to arrive on Thursday while nine vessels viz. MSC Chiara, Northern Dexterity, Cape Moreton, Cosco Oceania, AS Sicilia, Nilufer Sultan, Seahope-II, Mohar and Glovis Maple carrying containers, chemical, wheat, cement and clinker respectively are expected to arrive on Friday.

