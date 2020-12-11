Wealth of US billionaires soars

NEW YORK: America's billionaires have seen their wealth rise by more than $1 trillion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study Wednesday, fueling a debate about higher taxes on the rich. The collective wealth of the 651 billionaires in the United States soared from $2.95 trillion on March 18 to $4.01 trillion on Monday, said the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF).