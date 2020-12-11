Sisi takes France's highest award on Paris visit

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron gave his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi France's highest award on his state visit to Paris this week, a presidential official said Thursday, adding to controversy over the hugely contentious trip.

Activists who had warned Macron not to roll out the red carpet to Sisi were already enraged by the French leader's refusal to condition deepening defence and trade ties with Egypt on its respect for human rights.

Macron decorate d Sisi with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour during the visit, said a French presidential official, insisting that the gesture was an unavoidable part of protocol on a state visit.

"The bestowing of awards is one of the traditional elements of state visits, which are rare, with just one to two per year in France," added a French diplomatic source who also asked not to be named. Images of the ceremony only emerged after they were published by the Egyptian presidency.