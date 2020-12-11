AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

WTO deadlock on plan to free vaccines from IP protection

AFP 11 Dec 2020

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization failed to agree Thursday on a proposal to exempt Covid-19 vaccines from intellectual property rights - an idea staunchly opposed by pharmaceutical giants. The plan aims to facilitate greater knowledge-sharing and the rapid scale-up of production sites for urgent Covid-19 medical goods, including vaccines.

The notion was brought forward by India and South Africa, countries which want to boost the global production of vaccine doses to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It is supported by around 100 countries, according to the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), and by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, "WTO members failed to reach a consensus on the proposal," a Geneva trade official said.

"Members agreed to keep this item in the agenda of future... meetings to allow for further consideration of the waiver request.

"An oral status report will be presented at the next General Council meeting on December 16-17 indicating the need for further discussions on this issue."

The General Council is the organisation's supreme decision-making body. WTO member states take decisions by consensus, meaning an agreement was unlikely, given the opposition in the room.

The trade official said members offered no indication of change in their well-known positions or of a likely consensus in the future.

The plan seeks a waiver from certain rules in the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS). It would grant an IP exemption until a majority of the world's population has been immunised against Covid-19.

WTO deadlock on plan to free vaccines from IP protection

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

EPZA chairman Ranjha's contract terminated

Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Turkey: Moody's upgrades long-term FC deposit ratings of 29 banks

PM urges PDM to delay gatherings due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.