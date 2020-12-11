Minister undergoes surgery

AVN
77.09
Decreased By
▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP
9.10
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC
138.00
Increased By
▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL
9.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC
108.19
Decreased By
▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT
61.70
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL
48.40
Increased By
▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL
21.37
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL
15.78
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL
14.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL
133.61
Increased By
▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC
79.86
Decreased By
▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL
5.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL
29.38
Increased By
▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO
28.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL
3.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM
14.40
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF
41.11
Decreased By
▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC
101.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL
36.05
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL
13.31
Increased By
▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC
93.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER
9.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL
89.70
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO
199.81
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP
43.99
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL
19.57
Increased By
▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG
78.30
Increased By
▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY
28.61
Increased By
▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL
1.03
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
