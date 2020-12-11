Resignations will cause no harm to govt: Rashid

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has claimed that resignations will not cause any harm to the government and this move will also bring nothing to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Prime Minister Imran Khan will become stronger after the Senate 2021 elections, he added.

While addressing a press conference here on Thursday at Railways Headquarters, he also said Minar-e-Pakistan was the place that elevated Imran Khan to new heights of power and dignity, but the PDM has to face embarrassment at this venue. Earlier, the minister announced retirement from politics.

Even if all the former prime ministers and political bigwigs pass away, then JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not become prime minister. He suggested Maulana to focus on Islam instead of Islamabad.

He mocked that December 13 will come and go but nothing will happen contrary to the claims of the opposition about taking big decisions. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will start getting good news from December 14 to December 16. Talking about the pension of railway employees from grade 1 to 5, he claimed that all payments had been paid which were pending since 2016-17.

Employees from grade 6 to 10 will get their dues and payments from the first of the next month, he added. All payable payments of the widows and employees will be clear within the next three months and all amounts will be paid through bank accounts for their convenience, he added.

When asked, he said the dues had been paid to the Christian Community and salary of the running month would also be paid before 25th December ahead of Christmas. He announced to operate Shalimar Express from Karachi to Faisalabad and vice versa from next month. In response to a question regarding timely arrival of the trains, he admitted that some trains are getting late due to fog. He said a biometric system will be implemented and in this regard no negligence will be tolerated.

