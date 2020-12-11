AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
Italian chef conducts workshop in Karachi

Recorder Report 11 Dec 2020

KARACHI: An Italian chef, Marco Saracino, conducted a culinary training workshop at the Beach Luxury Hotel here on Thursday. The event was part of the Italian Cuisine Week being celebrated in the city from 9th to 16th of December.

"Week of Italian Cuisine in the World" is the annual thematic review dedicated to the promotion of quality Italian cuisine and food products, promoted by the network of Italian embassies and consulates.

This year's edition restarts from the roots of Italian tradition, capturing the bicentenary of the birth of Pellegrino Artusi, father of Italian home cooking. Marco Saracino runs VICOLO, an Italian restaurant located at Dubai Design District, Dubai. Marco has been with Nakheel Hospitality and Leisure Group since 2018.

The workshop, "Handmade Pasta and Italian Artisinal Desserts", has been organized as part of the celebrations of Italian Cuisine Week in Karachi to promote Italian gastronomic traditions and train the professionals from the HORECA sector to learn the basic methods and techniques of creating delectable recipes and desserts using Italian ingredients.

The aim of the workshop was to promote Italian ingredients used in the HORECA sector and to create awareness about quality products that enhance the taste and presentation of the recipes created by chefs.

Marco Saracino created simple recipes during the workshop which included the Italian staple recipes of Gnocchi and fresh pasta followed by Italian Truffles and Tort ail Tronco al Cioccolato, chocolate cake. The culinary workshop was followed by a tasting session for the audience to tantalize their taste buds and experience Italian gastronomy at its best.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

