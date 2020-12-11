Avanza Solutions joins Redrackx to provide cloud ready solutions

KARACHI: Avanza Solutions, one of the region's most trusted fintech industry player, has partnered with Redrackx, Pakistan's first multi-country cloud. Through this partnership both organisations are in a position to provide global customers with cloud-ready software solutions across customer relationship & identity management, channel banking, digital banking platform and business automation domains.

Both Avanza Solutions and Redrackx will now be in a position to cater to virtualisation and SaaS based demands of the Pakistan and international market. This is the first time a multi-country cloud service provider has stepped into the Pakistan market and it looks like a very good step towards establishing Pakistan as a key digital player internationally.

Redrackx is the latest venture of REDtone, one of Pakistan's most reliable telecom service providers, who have stepped into the digital transformation space. This unique multi-country cloud offering is critical to cloud adoption in Pakistan which will change the entire digital landscape of the country. Utilising its existing global presence, they plan to expand their partnerships towards international markets.

Speaking at the occasion of the signing, Mahnoor Nadeem, Group Vice President, REDtone said that at REDtone it is our mission to enable Pakistan to grow digitally and go global. To become a nation that is at par with international competition, we need to enable it with the right infrastructure. Redrackx is built with growth in mind and aims to take the Pakistan digital landscape to a completely new level, she added.

Mahmood Kapurwala, Chief Executive Officer, Avanza Group termed it a successful history of partnerships and cooperation with the REDtone group. "Our customers across the globe are now, more than ever, looking for cloud-ready solutions."

