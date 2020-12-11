AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Avanza Solutions joins Redrackx to provide cloud ready solutions

Recorder Report 11 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Avanza Solutions, one of the region's most trusted fintech industry player, has partnered with Redrackx, Pakistan's first multi-country cloud. Through this partnership both organisations are in a position to provide global customers with cloud-ready software solutions across customer relationship & identity management, channel banking, digital banking platform and business automation domains.

Both Avanza Solutions and Redrackx will now be in a position to cater to virtualisation and SaaS based demands of the Pakistan and international market. This is the first time a multi-country cloud service provider has stepped into the Pakistan market and it looks like a very good step towards establishing Pakistan as a key digital player internationally.

Redrackx is the latest venture of REDtone, one of Pakistan's most reliable telecom service providers, who have stepped into the digital transformation space. This unique multi-country cloud offering is critical to cloud adoption in Pakistan which will change the entire digital landscape of the country. Utilising its existing global presence, they plan to expand their partnerships towards international markets.

Speaking at the occasion of the signing, Mahnoor Nadeem, Group Vice President, REDtone said that at REDtone it is our mission to enable Pakistan to grow digitally and go global. To become a nation that is at par with international competition, we need to enable it with the right infrastructure. Redrackx is built with growth in mind and aims to take the Pakistan digital landscape to a completely new level, she added.

Mahmood Kapurwala, Chief Executive Officer, Avanza Group termed it a successful history of partnerships and cooperation with the REDtone group. "Our customers across the globe are now, more than ever, looking for cloud-ready solutions."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Avanza Solutions joins Redrackx to provide cloud ready solutions

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

EPZA chairman Ranjha's contract terminated

Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Turkey: Moody's upgrades long-term FC deposit ratings of 29 banks

PM urges PDM to delay gatherings due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.