United Against Corruption: Message from Muhammad Iqbal Memon Chairman Enquiries & Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh

As we celebrate Anti-Corruption Day 2020 on 9th December in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, we must strive to achieve transparency in every area of public sector to ensure public service delivery in the best interest of our citizens. Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh (E&ACE) reaffirms its commitment that it would not tolerate pilferage of public funds and betrayal of public trust in any manner whatsoever and in any corner of the province.

On this day, E&ACE resolves to improve its systems through automation, technology, and capacity building to eradicate corruption and ensure accountability and transparency in Sindh.

I would urge everyone to support E&ACE in accomplishing its mission of eliminating corruption from our society.

