Supplements
United Against Corruption: Message from Syed Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister Government of Sindh
Updated 11 Dec 2020
Government of Sindh is striving extremely hard to maintain the pace of development in Sindh even though Covid-19 has tremendously disturbed the province's fund flow towards development. It is, therefore, greatly significant that there is an extra ordinary effort to utilize the province's scare resources in a way that there is no wastage.
Today, on International Anti-Corruption day, we must pledge that there shall be increased oversight and accountability in our systems that provide no opportunity for corruption.
I extend my full support to Enquiries & Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh and hope that it would continue to function relentlessly to make Sindh a corruption free province.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.