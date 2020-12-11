United Against Corruption: Message from Syed Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister Government of Sindh

Government of Sindh is striving extremely hard to maintain the pace of development in Sindh even though Covid-19 has tremendously disturbed the province's fund flow towards development. It is, therefore, greatly significant that there is an extra ordinary effort to utilize the province's scare resources in a way that there is no wastage.

Today, on International Anti-Corruption day, we must pledge that there shall be increased oversight and accountability in our systems that provide no opportunity for corruption.

I extend my full support to Enquiries & Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh and hope that it would continue to function relentlessly to make Sindh a corruption free province.

