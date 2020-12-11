Bullion Rates

AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
APP 11 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Thursday (December 10, 2020).

==================================
In rupees per 10 gram    In Rupees
==================================
KARACHI
----------------------------------
Gold Tezabi 24 CT         94693.00
Silver Tezabi              1045.95
----------------------------------
HYDERABAD
----------------------------------
Gold 24 CT                94735.00
Gold 22 CT                86840.00
Silver                     1003.00
==================================

