Bullion Rates

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Thursday (December 10, 2020).

================================== In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees ================================== KARACHI ---------------------------------- Gold Tezabi 24 CT 94693.00 Silver Tezabi 1045.95 ---------------------------------- HYDERABAD ---------------------------------- Gold 24 CT 94735.00 Gold 22 CT 86840.00 Silver 1003.00 ==================================