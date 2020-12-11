Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
11 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1910.00 2010.00 7704.50 2100.00 16475.00 19393.00 2816.00 1864.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1910.00 2010.00 7704.50 2100.00 16475.00 19393.00 2816.00 1864.50
3-months Buyer 1860.00 2027.50 7723.50 2103.50 16519.00 19363.00 2845.00 1890.00
3-months Seller 1860.00 2027.50 7723.50 2103.50 16519.00 19363.00 2845.00 1890.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 19187.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 19187.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.