AVN 77.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
BOP 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
DCL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
DGKC 108.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HBL 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KAPCO 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
MLCF 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
OGDC 101.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
POWER 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
STPL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.25%)
TRG 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Food prices: Worries ahead

BR Research 11 Dec 2020

The SPI has been on a decline. The number is in red for four out of the last five weeks. The index is down by 1.1 percent over the past five weeks. It is down by 0.23 percent in the latest recording. The decline on weekly basis is mainly due to a fall in food prices such as tomatoes (10.8%), onions (8.2%), potatoes (7.8%) and sugar (7.6%). On the other hand, items like chicken eggs and vegetable ghee are on the rise.

Food inflation is a pain for the government and is hurting the poor. Food inflation is growing for various reasons explained numerous times in this space. What is interesting to note is that international cereal and cooking oil indices are sharply moving up. In the last month, there is significant increase in the international prices.

Other than government inefficiencies in case of not timely importing wheat and sugar, locust attack, currency depreciation and climate change, pandemic has its own spiral impact on food inflation. But it has global movement traces too, and more are still to come.

In the first half of this year, due to global lockdowns, there was suppression in demand and commodity prices went south – including food. In response, framers across the globe didn’t go for higher production this year. Farmers didn’t make good money in the last crop to buy inputs for the next crop and there were surplus stocks in some cases. But now with recovery in demand, there is shortage of supply. That is especially true for cereals and cooking oil – FAO food index is up by 3.9 percent in November over the prices in October – that is a big jump, and upward movement continues in December.

In Pakistan, the bad luck of the PTI government on food never seems to be ending. Readers know well what happened in wheat, sugar and vegetables. The price spiral impact is coming into poultry – (read "What’s going on with maize prices"). The next wave could be in the vegetable ghee segment.

From its low in May 20, the cooking oil index is up by whopping 57 percent by Nov. Pakistan’s consumption mainly relies on palm oil. It is an imported item. Not much can be done domestically to tame prices but by lowering marginal taxes – which the government might do soon. The cooking oil prices are ought to move up in Pakistan- vegetable ghee prices are already up by 17 percent year on year.

There might be some respite on foods items such as wheat, sugar and vegetables as the prices had already moved up significantly; but the wheat prices internationally are still on a north journey. The government was criticized in the media for not importing earlier in summer when prices were too low. But the upward slope is now getting steeper. Even the government existing tenders (some import came and other is on way) are looking better. The coming headache is of cooking oil.

Food prices: Worries ahead

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters