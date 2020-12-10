World
UK records 20,964 new cases of COVID-19, highest since mid-November
- The data also showed 516 deaths on Thursday, compared to 533 on Wednesday.
10 Dec 2020
LONDON: Britain recorded 20,964 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily increase since mid-November, government data showed.
The figure is a sharp increase from 16,578 the day before.
The data also showed 516 deaths on Thursday, compared to 533 on Wednesday.
Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM
UK records 20,964 new cases of COVID-19, highest since mid-November
Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally
Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement
Read more stories
Comments