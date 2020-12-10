Business & Finance
Facebook says resolved issues with Messenger, Instagram
- Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed earlier in the day that there were more than 4,600 incidents of people reporting issues with Messenger and over 900 reports on Instagram.
10 Dec 2020
Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had resolved issues faced by some users while sending or receiving messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.
Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed earlier in the day that there were more than 4,600 incidents of people reporting issues with Messenger and over 900 reports on Instagram.
Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM
Facebook says resolved issues with Messenger, Instagram
Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally
Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement
Read more stories
Comments