Dec 10, 2020
KP citizens to get free health facilities from January 2021: Bangash

  • He said the government was also working on reform to bring improvement in primary health services and urged the public health association to support the government in this regard.
APP 10 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Kamran Khan Bangsh Thursday said that all the citizens of the provinces would avail free of cost health services under Sehat Plus Card from January 2021.

Addressing a press conference here in connection with International Universal Health Coverage Day to be observed on December 12, he said that access to basic health services is right of every citizen and the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahamood Khan was taking pragmatic measures in this regard.

He said that education and health sectors are the top most priorities of the PTI government and several steps had been taken so far to ensure improved free of cost basic health services to every persons of the country.

Bangash said that in first phase the government provided Sehat Insaf Card to all citizens especially deserving and destitute people, adding that in 2nd phase the facility would be extended to newly merged tribal districts.

He said the KP government has taken unprecedented revolutionary steps in health sector due to which KP has become the first province of the country where free of cost health services are being provided to all citizens.

He said the government was also working on reform to bring improvement in primary health services and urged the public health association to support the government in this regard.

On the occasion MPA Rabia Basri, Dr Sheraz and Dr Saima Abid of Public Health Association were also present and appreciated the government steps, noting that due to deficiencies in primary healthcare services the developed countries like USA, Germany and South Korea could not contained deaths due to coronavirus.

