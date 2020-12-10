Bullion prices on Thursday

Pakistan
10 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Thursday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 94693.00 (per 10 gram) Silver Tezabi Rs. 1045.95 (per 10 gram)
