Pakistan looking to invite Chinese sports experts: Dr. Fehmida

  • Dr. Fehmida said Pakistan can learn a lot from Chinese model of Economic Zones and for the creation of successful economic zones, establishment of strong local government system was sine qua non.
APP 10 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said that Pakistan was looking forward to invite Chinese sports experts to ameliorate the sports facilities here at the Sports Complex before the start of the South Asian Games next year.

The minister while speaking to the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong who called on to her here at the Ministry, highlighted the importance of sports in public policy and diplomacy, said a press release issued here.

“Sports Diplomacy brings nations and peoples closer. Pakistan is planning to host South Asian Games next year and IPC Ministry is looking forward to invite Chinese Sports experts to ameliorate the sports facilities in the Pakistan Sports Complex before the start of the Games,” she said.

The minister warmly welcomed the Chinese ambassador and also exchanged views on matters pertaining to cooperation in sports, tourism and some other affairs of mutual interests.

Dr. Fehmida said Pakistan can learn a lot from Chinese model of Economic Zones and for the creation of successful economic zones, establishment of strong local government system was sine qua non.

“Through Sports diplomacy Pakistan and China can start exchange programs of athletes and coaches. These initiatives should be incorporated in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II projects.

These initiatives will further ossify people to people relation of both the countries,” she said and added that the ambassador’s presence in Pakistan would give further impetus to the CPEC projects.

Dr. Fehmida said the importance of Pak-China relationship cannot be overemphasized.

“Both are all-weather friends and our friendship has stood all the tests of time,” she said.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza

Pakistan looking to invite Chinese sports experts: Dr. Fehmida

