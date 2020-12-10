CM criticises PDM for not taking Covid-19 serious

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not taking serious Covid pandemic and holding public meetings which was putting lives of people at risk.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said that playing with the lives of people was no politics but sheer impassiveness.

The nation would never forgive the opposition over its irresponsible attitude in the wake of corona pandemic as it had affected the whole world, he added.

The CM advised people to follow necessary precautionary measures and remain confined to their homes to protect themselves from the virus.