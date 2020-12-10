Markets
Wall Street falls at open as weekly jobless claims surge
- The S&P 500 fell 19.11 points, or 0.52pc, to 3,653.71, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.80 points, or 0.80pc, to 12,240.15.
10 Dec 2020
Wall Street’s main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as a jump in weekly jobless claims suggested a stalling recovery in the labor market, while negotiations over fresh economic stimulus dragged on.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 114.73 points, or 0.38pc, to 39,954.08 at the opening bell.
The S&P 500 fell 19.11 points, or 0.52pc, to 3,653.71, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.80 points, or 0.80pc, to 12,240.15.
Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM
Wall Street falls at open as weekly jobless claims surge
Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally
Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement
Read more stories
Comments