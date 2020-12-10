World
New coronavirus cases in Netherlands jump by almost 9,000
- The infection rate in the country has been steadily rising in the past week, after having declined from a peak of around 11,000 at the end of October.
10 Dec 2020
AMSTERDAM: The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by almost 9,000 on Thursday, its biggest increase in almost six weeks, data released by the Dutch health authorities showed.
The infection rate in the country has been steadily rising in the past week, after having declined from a peak of around 11,000 at the end of October.
The Netherlands has been in what the government calls a "partial lockdown" since Oct. 13, under which people are advised to work from home and non-essential travel and public gatherings are banned.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte this week said that all measures would be extended through the end-of-year holidays, and that more steps could be needed if the infection rate continued to rise.
