World
Buildings shake as deep, 6.7 magnitude quake hits Taiwan
- The quake's epicentre was just off Taiwan's northeastern coast, at a depth of 77 km (48 miles), according to the island's Central Weather Bureau.
10 Dec 2020
TAIPEI: Buildings shook in Taipei on Thursday as a deep, 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the northern part of Taiwan, though with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake's epicentre was just off Taiwan's northeastern coast, at a depth of 77 km (48 miles), according to the island's Central Weather Bureau.
The Taipei city government said the subway system was operating as normal with no reports of problems.
Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, and some Taiwanese remain scarred by a 7.3 magnitude quake that killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
