Pakistan

SC directs CDA to determine private land around Botanical Garden

  • The court asked the CDA to determine private lands around the Botanical Gardens.
APP 10 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to determine private land around the Bani Gala Botanical Garden.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the suo moto notice case regarding delimitation of Bani Gala Botanical Garden.

During proceedings, the court was informed that 583 acres of land had been allotted for the Botanical Garden.

The court asked the CDA to determine private lands around the Botanical Gardens.

The bench directed CDA to copy geographical images and maps from Google and submit a report.

The court also directed CDA to submit a report with details of new and old maps of the Botanical Garden.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

Supreme Court Capital Development Authority

