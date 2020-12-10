One more die from coronavirus, 30 test positive in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: One more coronavirus patients died and 30 more tested positive during the last 24 hours here.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr. Asif Shehzad told APP on Thursday that with the death of one more patient, the death toll from the virus had reached 275 in the city since March this year.

He said that 867 coronavirus tests had been conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during the last 24 hours, out of which 30 were found positive.

He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad reached 434 while 6,069 patients had recovered so far.

He said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Asif said that at present, 90 patients including 34 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 26 including 7 confirmed patients had been admitted to the DHQ.