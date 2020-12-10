Markets
NY coffee may fall towards $1.1210
- The support is identified as the 38.2% retracement of the downtrend from $1.3565 to $1.0485.
10 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may break a support at $1.1660 per lb and fall towards $1.1210.
The support is identified as the 38.2% retracement of the downtrend from $1.3565 to $1.0485.
The consolidation in the range of $1.1660-$1.2025 is ending. It looks like the contract is poised to break $1.1660.
A break above $1.2025 could lead to a gain to $1.2390.
Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM
NY coffee may fall towards $1.1210
Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally
Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement
Read more stories
Comments