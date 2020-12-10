NY coffee may fall towards $1.1210

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may break a support at $1.1660 per lb and fall towards $1.1210.

The support is identified as the 38.2% retracement of the downtrend from $1.3565 to $1.0485.

The consolidation in the range of $1.1660-$1.2025 is ending. It looks like the contract is poised to break $1.1660.

A break above $1.2025 could lead to a gain to $1.2390.