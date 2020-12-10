Bangladesh issues another tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

HAMBURG: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, traders said on Thursday.

The tender deadline is Dec. 22.

Two previous tenders from Bangladesh, both for 50,000 tonnes of rice, closed on Dec. 2 and Nov 26.

These were the country's first rice purchase tenders in around three years amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices of the staple grain.

The latest tender again sought non-basmati parboiled rice with offers to be made in CIF liner out terms, including cost, insurance, freight and ship unloading costs.

The rice can come from worldwide origins.

Bangladesh plans to import 300,000 tonnes of rice, amid a potential shortfall in output after floods destroyed its crop.

Bangladesh, the world's third-biggest rice producer with nearly 35 million tonne output a year, relies on imports to cope with shortages caused by natural disasters such as floods or drought.