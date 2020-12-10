World
Russia reports 27,927 new coronavirus cases, 562 deaths
10 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia confirmed 27,927 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, pushing the national tally to 2,569,126.
Authorities said 562 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 45,280.
