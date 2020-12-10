AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Major Gulf indexes off to mixed start

  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.1pc, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries rising 0.5pc.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Thursday with the Abu Dhabi index leading gains boosted by top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.1pc, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries rising 0.5pc.

Dubai's main share index eased 0.1pc, hurt by a 0.5pc fall in Emirates NBD Bank and a 0.6pc decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Emaar, which has developed some of Dubai's most popular and expensive neighbourhoods, has halted new building work after a construction boom in recent years led to oversupply in the Gulf city, its chairman said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when Emaar had ceased new building work, although Reuters had reported in April, citing sources, that the company had suspended work on major new projects.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.9pc, buoyed by a 2.3pc rise in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank.

On Wednesday, ratings agency Fitch affirmed its rating on First Abu Dhabi Bank's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and retained its stable outlook.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee is working with local authorities in the UAE capital to resume all economic, cultural, tourist and entertainment activities within two weeks, state Abu Dhabi Media said on Wednesday.

The Qatari index lost 0.3pc, weighed down by a 1.4pc fall in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar.

