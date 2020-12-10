Markets
Ugandan shilling unchanged as importer activity slows down
- At 0809GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, same level as Wednesday's close.
10 Dec 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Thursday, with importer activity slowing down ahead of the year-end holidays.
