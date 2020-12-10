Markets
FranceAgriMer raises non-EU wheat export forecast to 6.95mn T
- Forecast soft wheat stocks at the end of 2020/21 were unchanged at 2.5 million tonnes.
10 Dec 2020
PARIS: Farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the current 2020/21 season to 6.95 million tonnes from 6.85 million tonnes projected last month.
That would be 48pc below a record 13.46 million tonnes estimated for the 2019/20 season, FranceAgriMer's supply and demand data showed.
Projected French maize stocks were cut to 1.9 million tonnes from 2.2 million last month, notably due to a reduced harvest estimate and an upward revision to expected exports within the EU, FranceAgriMer's data showed.
