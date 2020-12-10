AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK GAS-Prices rise on French power sector strike

  • The UK gas system was more than 17 million cubic metres (mcm) oversupplied with demand forecast at 310.5 mcm and supply at around 328 mcm, national grid data showed.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

LONDON: British wholesale gas prices rose on the back of reduced power generation in France due to a workers strike.

The day-ahead contract was 1.65 pence higher at 42.50 pence per therm by 0938 GMT.

Gas for January delivery rose by 1.8 pence to 44.20 pence per therm.

Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan reduced nuclear and hydro power generation on late Wednesday, data from power group EDF showed.

The disruption was around 3.6pc of available production capacity as of Wednesday evening, the data showed.

French nuclear output was still above levels observed in Dec. 2019, Refinitiv gas analysts said, when a nationwide strike in nuclear reactors and coal-fired power generators reduced electricity generation by 7pc.

France is a net power exporter in Europe, meaning there may be need for more gas across the continent to replace some of French power imports.

There were several gas outages ongoing in Norway, but the impact was not bullish, Refinitiv analysts said, as it was offset by an increase in liquefied natural gas send-out.

Other market drivers were bearish.

The UK gas system was more than 17 million cubic metres (mcm) oversupplied with demand forecast at 310.5 mcm and supply at around 328 mcm, national grid data showed.

Wind output remains strong, reducing the call for gas from power plants.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 13.1 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday and 13 GW on Friday, out of total metered capacity of around 18 GW, Elexon data showed.

Average temperature was expected to rise by 1 degree Celsius on Friday in western Europe, according to Refinitiv, lowering gas consumption in the region.

The January gas price at the Dutch TTF hub was up 0.49 euro at 15.27 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec-20 EU carbon contract was 0.40 euro higher at 30.10 euros a tonne.

gas prices

UK GAS-Prices rise on French power sector strike

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters