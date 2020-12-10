Sindh govt to start Malir Expressway work from this month

The Sindh Government is going to start the construction work of the Malir Expressway in Karachi this month.

The 39.4 kilometers long expressway will begin from Jan Sadiq Bridge Zero Point and end at Kathore Bridge. The construction will cost Rs27 billion and will facilitate commuting between DHA Phase-VIII and Phase-IX within 20 minutes.

The provincial government is launching the project under the Public Private Partnership.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah visited the site of the expressway today (Thursday) and got a briefing on the project.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lay the foundation stone of the project later this month.

Malir Expressway will be built on the left bank of the Malir River and it will be high-speed expressway, with six-lane road and three feet dual carriageway, said Murad Ali Shah. The project have speed design of 100-kilometers per hour, he further said.

The Malir Expressway would have 50 kilometers per hour speed at the Interchange and will begin from Korangi Road DHA Creek Avenue, the chief minister stated.

“The expressway have nine crossing points for pedestrians at various places,” Shah said.

The expressway will play a pivotal role to address traffic problems of Karachi, he added.