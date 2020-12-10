World
Irish foreign minister says gap still very wide in EU-UK talks
- "Politics has the capacity to find a way forward in my view if the motivation is there to do that," Simon Coveney.
10 Dec 2020
DUBLIN: There is still a path to a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, but the British government needs to "reframe the arguments that they've been making to themselves" on sovereignty, Ireland's Foreign Minister said on Thursday.
"Politics has the capacity to find a way forward in my view if the motivation is there to do that," Simon Coveney told Ireland's RTE radio in an interview.
"I think everyone wants to try to find a way of getting a deal. The problem is the gap is still very wide."
Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally
Irish foreign minister says gap still very wide in EU-UK talks
Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement
Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR
Read more stories
Comments