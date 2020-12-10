World
Britain ‘working tirelessly’ to secure EU trade deal, says minister
- "It is clear that we remain far apart on the so-called level playing field, fisheries and governance," Mordaunt, paymaster general, told parliament.
10 Dec 2020
LONDON: Britain is "working tirelessly" to secure a trade deal with the European Union but the two sides remain far apart on several issues, British minister Penny Mordaunt said on Thursday, adding that there was "hope".
"It is clear that we remain far apart on the so-called level playing field, fisheries and governance," Mordaunt, paymaster general, told parliament.
"We are working tirelessly to get a deal but we cannot accept a deal at any cost. We cannot accept a deal that will compromise the control of our money, our laws, our borders and our fish."
