Dec 10, 2020
CAA issues new travel advisory for foreign travelers entering Pakistan

  • The notification issued by the CAA's Director of Transport states that the number of passengers arriving from abroad has been divided into 3 categories with reference to Coronavirus.
Ali Ahmed 10 Dec 2020

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a new travel advisory for foreign travelers entering Pakistan.

The notification issued by the CAA's Director of Transport states that the number of passengers arriving from abroad has been divided into 3 categories with reference to Coronavirus. The number of Category A countries has been increased from 22 to 24, and countries including Japan, Finland, Malawi and Namibia have been excluded from the A category.

According to the notification issued by Civil Aviation, Category A countries includes Norway, South Sudan, Togo, Uruguay, Zambia, Australia, China, Maldives, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Cuba are also included in Category A. Passengers from Category A countries will be exempted from the COVID Test.

According to the notification, it has been made mandatory for category B passengers to undergo corona test. Category B passengers will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test within 96 hours before departure, while Category C passengers will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test at a domestic airport.

According to the notification issued by Civil Aviation, all international airlines following the new SOPs, Chartered aircraft and other airlines are required. Travelers coming from abroad will have to fill out a health declaration form. The new advisory issued by the CAA will be effective from December 16 to December 31, 2020.

