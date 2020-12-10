Business & Finance
Serbian central bank cuts benchmark rate to 1pc
10 Dec 2020
BELGRADE: Serbia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1pc on Thursday, the first such move since June.
The central bank's decision surprised markets. Only two out of 12 analysts and traders polled this week and last foresaw a 25-basis-point rate cut.
The rest had expected unchanged policy.
