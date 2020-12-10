Pakistan
FESCO issues shutdown schedule
- While all feeders emanating from 66-KV Shams Textile Mill grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (December 11).
10 Dec 2020
FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Industrial Estate-III, Fazal-e-Rabbi and Meeranwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Bhaiwala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
While all feeders emanating from 66-KV Shams Textile Mill grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (December 11).
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
FESCO issues shutdown schedule
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement
Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR
Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes
Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey
Read more stories
Comments