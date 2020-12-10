Female TV anchor, driver shot dead in eastern Afghanistan

A female TV anchor and her driver on Thursday were shot dead by unknown men in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar.

As per the provincial governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani they were on their way to work in Jalalabad city.

Malalai Maiwand worked as an anchor for the Enikass Radio and TV channel in the volatile province, channel head Zalmai Latifi told dpa news agency.

She was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.

Afghanistan has been marred by deadly attacks on journalists. The country ranks as one of the most dangerous for reporting, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Last year, at least 10 journalists and media staff were killed in the country. The previous year marked the deadliest, with 20 reporters and media staff assassinated in various violent attacks.