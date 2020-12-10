AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
PDM Lahore rally: DJ Butt released on bail

  • The bail was approved against submission of surety bonds worth Rs50,000.
    • Butt was taken into custody the previous day, just few days ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) December 13 rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Dec 2020

A local court in Lahore on Thursday granted bail to sound system provider Muhammad Asif aka DJ Butt in a care pertaining to possessing an illicit weapon and interference in official work.

The bail was approved against submission of surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

He was produced before a judicial magistrate who sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Butt was taken into custody the previous day, just few days ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) December 13 rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Videos surfaced on social media of the police forcefully arresting the DJ. Butt can be seen trying to restrain the police from arresting him and saying 'you cannot arrest me forcefully and on what grounds is he being arrested?'

SP Model Town Dost Muhammad had said a police team reached Butt’s office and advised him against violating Punjab Sound Systems (Regulations) Act.

The sound system provider offered resistance to the police, he added.

Dj Butt had been a permanent feature at PTI rallies and major party events. However, he left the PTI and currently has been hired for PDM rallies.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that while the government will not allow the opposition from holding any rally, it will not stop the PDM from holding its rally in Lahore. However, the PM said FIR will be lodged against the organizers, from the sound system handlers to the ground organizers.

