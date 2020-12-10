AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,411 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (0.09%)
BR30 22,218 Decreased By ▼ -56.92 (-0.26%)
KSE100 42,321 Increased By ▲ 117 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,676 Decreased By ▼ -15.55 (-0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble edges up on vaccine optimism, stock rally fades

  • Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $49.06 a barrel.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble held steady in early trade on Thursday, as optimism over COVID-19 vaccines supported risk appetite and offset lingering concerns about the pandemic.

At 0808 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.63, close to a peak hit on Wednesday of 73.0475, the firmest since August.

It had also gained 0.2% to trade at 89.04 versus the euro.

After six sessions of gains, the currency's retreat on Wednesday was a sign that rouble bulls were losing conviction and any negative news could lead to a significant fall, Alexei Antonov, head analyst at Alor Brokerage, said.

"We are still waiting for the dollar-rouble pair to move to the region of 75," he said.

A panel of independent medical experts was set to meet on Thursday to decide whether to recommend that a vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE. should receive emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The expected approval, which would improve the outlook for energy demand, means rising oil prices should limit any weakness, if not revitalise risk appetite, BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $49.06 a barrel.

Details on additional US stimulus, a European Central Bank meeting and Brexit negotiations were all in focus.

Russian stock indexes were down, slipping away from multi-month highs hit on Wednesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was steady at 1,373.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 3,208.9 points, after moving to within a point of an all-time high on Wednesday.

Russia Russian rouble Alexei Antonov

Russian rouble edges up on vaccine optimism, stock rally fades

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters