Markets
Hong Kong shares end with losses
10 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed in the red Thursday following losses on Wall Street as investors fret over stuttering US stimulus talks and faltering post-Brexit trade negotiations.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.35 percent, or 92.25 points, to close at 26,410.59.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.31 points to 3,373.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.12 percent, or 2.62 points, to 2,253.43.
