SHC Issued Notices to OGRA, SSGC and others over Gas Shortage

  • The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to OGRA, SSGC and others over gas shortage and closure in Sindh today.
BR Web Desk 10 Dec 2020

The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and others over gas shortage and closure in Sindh today.

ARY News reported that the plea against gas shortage in Sindh, especially Karachi, was taken up by the Sindh High Court. The plea stated that despite producing 68 percent of the gas required for the country's total consumption, Sindh is still facing a shortage.

It was also reported that Punjab produced 4 percent, Balochistan 19 percent and KP 9 percent of Pakistan's total gas consumption. The plea demanded the court to give the people of Sindh their constitutional right on the gas produced in their province.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, had also commented on this issue by explaining that the province has been deprived of its due share of the gas supply.

According to the issuing notices, the Chairpersons of OGRA, SSGC and others were asked to submit their replies by the 13th of January.

