DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

  • The new price of 100mg Remdesivir is fixed at Rs5,680.
  • On November 27, the federal cabinet had green-lighted a cut in the price of the antiviral.
BR Web Desk 10 Dec 2020

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday notified a Rs3,564 cut in price of Remdesivir, being used to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

As per the notification, the new price of 100mg Remdesivir is fixed at Rs5,680. DRAP has asked firms to import the drug on this price bracket.

On November 27, the federal cabinet had green-lighted a cut in the price of the antiviral.

Earlier, the authority had suggested a 38 per centcut in 100 mg Remdesivir injection price and recommended fixing the rate at Rs5,680.

A summary to this effect was sent to the federal cabinet by the health ministry for approval.

Recently, it said, the price of the injection fell from $50 to $35 in the international market.

Earlier in June, the cabinet had fixed the price at Rs10,873.

