FM, Saudi envoy discuss ways to strengthen, intensify mutual engagement between two countries

  • Qureshi appreciated Saudi support for the Pakistan-sponsored and unanimously adopted OIC resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir dispute and Islamophobia.
  • Qureshi hoped that the two countries will continue to enhance their cooperation and work closely on all issues of mutual interests.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 10 Dec 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Al-Maliki in Islamabad.

In a press release issued today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Qureshi recalled his recent meeting and 'fruitful exchange of views with His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Saudi Foreign Minister, on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

Qureshi appreciated the kingdom's support for the Pakistan-sponsored and unanimously adopted OIC resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir dispute and Islamophobia. And the strong 'Niamey Declaration' issued by the CFM.

Underlining Pakistan’s strong bonds of brotherhood with Saudi Arabia, Qureshi reaffirmed the resolve to further deepen and diversify bilateral ties.

The foreign minister also appreciated the country's consistent support to Pakistan bilaterally, as well as at the international forums. Qureshi hoped that the two countries will continue to enhance their cooperation and work closely on all issues of mutual interests.

Nawaf Al-Maliki reciprocated commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. The Saudi envoy also discussed ways to strengthen and intensify mutual engagement at high level between the two countries.

