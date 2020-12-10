AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,414 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (0.15%)
BR30 22,233 Decreased By ▼ -42.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 42,313 Increased By ▲ 108.53 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,668 Decreased By ▼ -23.68 (-0.13%)
South Korea shares fall on US stimulus doubts, virus worries

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,087.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,086.9.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares slid on Thursday after gaining 2% in the previous session, as stalled US stimulus talks and rising coronavirus cases at home weighed on sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI closed down 9.01 points, or 0.33%, at 2,746.46, after posting a record closing high on Wednesday.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a one-week extension of federal government funding, giving lawmakers more time to haggle over a broader spending package with coronavirus relief.

South Korea reported 682 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as it continues to battle a third wave of infection that is threatening the economy and healthcare system.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world's two largest memory chipmakers, slid 1.4% and 3.3%, respectively, leading the decline. Both stocks had hit record highs in the previous session.

Foreigners were net sellers of 1,361.2 billion won ($1.25 billion) worth of shares on the main board.

"KOSPI dropped as foreign investors and institutions were net sellers in relation to the expiry of KOSPI futures and options contracts," NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said.

The won ended at 1,087.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27% lower than its previous close at 1,084.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,087.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,086.9.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 111.72.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 0.975%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 1.655%.

South Korean shares with Samsung Electronics leading gains KOSPI Noh Dong kil NH Investment & Securities analyst

